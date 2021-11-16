DoYourTip (DYT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $27,230.00

DoYourTip (CURRENCY:DYT) traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 16th. DoYourTip has a total market capitalization of $1.06 million and $27,230.00 worth of DoYourTip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DoYourTip has traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DoYourTip coin can now be purchased for $0.73 or 0.00001239 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DoYourTip alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $245.88 or 0.00418155 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0906 or 0.00000154 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000081 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001072 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $636.73 or 0.01082831 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003103 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

DoYourTip Profile

DoYourTip is a coin. DoYourTip’s total supply is 1,450,470 coins. The official message board for DoYourTip is medium.com/@DoYourTip . DoYourTip’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DoYourTip is doyourtip.io

According to CryptoCompare, “$DYT is a deflationary ERC20 token with a 2% burn rate. It combines the deflationary feature with off-chain tipping and Enjin collectibles. “

Buying and Selling DoYourTip

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DoYourTip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DoYourTip should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DoYourTip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DoYourTip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DoYourTip and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.