Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) Shares Bought by Man Group plc

Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) by 167.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,389 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,679 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Driven Brands were worth $2,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRVN. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Driven Brands during the 1st quarter worth $4,671,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Driven Brands during the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Driven Brands during the 1st quarter worth $2,014,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Driven Brands during the 1st quarter worth $35,278,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Driven Brands during the 1st quarter worth $1,627,000. 22.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DRVN opened at $31.93 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion and a PE ratio of 152.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.10. Driven Brands Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.26 and a 12 month high of $35.56.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Driven Brands had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 3.00%. The company had revenue of $371.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.48 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Driven Brands Holdings Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DRVN shares. Morgan Stanley raised Driven Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Driven Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Driven Brands from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Driven Brands from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.20.

In related news, major shareholder Rc Iv Cayman Icw Holdings Llc sold 284,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $8,384,254.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Neal K. Aronson sold 881,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $26,001,093.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,205,824 shares of company stock valued at $35,677,903 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.

