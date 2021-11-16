Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $557.66 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) will announce $557.66 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Dropbox’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $558.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $557.50 million. Dropbox reported sales of $504.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Dropbox will report full year sales of $2.15 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.33 billion to $2.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Dropbox.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 19,335.53% and a negative net margin of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $550.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DBX. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Dropbox from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded Dropbox from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Dropbox from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Dropbox from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.60.

In related news, Director Lisa M. Campbell sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total transaction of $86,816.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.74, for a total value of $76,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,829 shares of company stock valued at $2,097,896 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DBX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Dropbox by 47.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,158,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,883,000 after purchasing an additional 374,984 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its position in shares of Dropbox by 2.1% in the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 120,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Dropbox by 117.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 29,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 16,049 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dropbox during the first quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Dropbox by 176.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 636,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,959,000 after buying an additional 405,705 shares in the last quarter. 66.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DBX traded down $0.51 on Thursday, hitting $26.10. The company had a trading volume of 10,140,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,501,316. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.74 and a beta of 0.91. Dropbox has a 12-month low of $18.34 and a 12-month high of $33.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.60.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers following products: Dropbox Basic, Plus, Professional and Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, docs, and other files. Its users also get access to new product Dropbox Paper, a collaborative workspace that helps teams create and share early ideas, and work with any type of content, in one centralized place.

