DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) Shares Purchased by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,687 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC owned about 0.08% of DSP Group worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DSPG. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in DSP Group by 9.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 378,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,399,000 after buying an additional 33,667 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in DSP Group by 73.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 106,317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after buying an additional 44,933 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in DSP Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in DSP Group by 7.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 99,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after buying an additional 7,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of DSP Group by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

DSPG opened at $21.95 on Tuesday. DSP Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.42 and a 12 month high of $22.00. The firm has a market cap of $532.33 million, a PE ratio of -156.77, a P/E/G ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.71.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.06. DSP Group had a positive return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 2.27%. The firm had revenue of $37.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.50 million. Equities research analysts predict that DSP Group, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Colliers Securities cut DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Cowen cut DSP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC cut DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Roth Capital cut DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

DSP Group Profile

DSP Group, Inc provides wireless chipset solutions for converged communications. It operates through the following segments: Home, Unified Communications, and SmartVoice. The Home segment offers wireless chipset solutions at home. The Unified Communications segment provides office solutions that offer businesses of all sizes VoIP terminals with converged voice and data applications.

