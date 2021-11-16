Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) Trading 1.1% Lower Over Last Week (DUCK)

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) (CURRENCY:DUCK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 16th. In the last week, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has traded down 1.1% against the dollar. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has a market capitalization of $12.03 million and approximately $271,571.00 worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) coin can now be bought for $0.38 or 0.00000637 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001660 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001804 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.89 or 0.00067854 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.79 or 0.00071008 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.04 or 0.00092986 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,051.85 or 0.99651623 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,207.69 or 0.06982354 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) was first traded on December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

