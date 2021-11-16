Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $170.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on DUOL. Evercore ISI raised shares of Duolingo from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Duolingo in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Duolingo in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Duolingo in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Duolingo from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $167.43.

Shares of DUOL opened at $140.48 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $168.25. Duolingo has a 1-year low of $118.54 and a 1-year high of $204.99.

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.06). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Duolingo will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $140,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $167,000. Insight Holdings Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $333,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $736,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

