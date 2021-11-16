Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Given Buy Rating at Maxim Group

Maxim Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a $3.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Dynatronics from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dynatronics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 8th.

DYNT opened at $1.43 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.47. The company has a market capitalization of $25.13 million, a P/E ratio of 11.92 and a beta of -0.22. Dynatronics has a 12-month low of $0.55 and a 12-month high of $2.56.

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.05. Dynatronics had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 5.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dynatronics will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatronics during the third quarter valued at $56,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatronics during the first quarter valued at $70,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatronics during the first quarter valued at $94,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatronics during the second quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Dynatronics by 10.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 700,065 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 66,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

About Dynatronics

Dynatronics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of restorative products for physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training. It offers its products to physical therapists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, rehabilitation directors, dealers, and post-acute care professionals.

