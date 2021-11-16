Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) Position Cut by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eagle Bancorp were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EGBN. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 180,148.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 740,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,546,000 after buying an additional 740,411 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 19.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,383,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,595,000 after buying an additional 223,377 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 4.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,376,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,365,000 after buying an additional 132,240 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 8.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,369,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,825,000 after buying an additional 110,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EJF Capital LLC bought a new stake in Eagle Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $4,186,000. Institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

EGBN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

Shares of NASDAQ EGBN opened at $60.35 on Tuesday. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.19 and a fifty-two week high of $61.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.09.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $87.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.67 million. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 42.16% and a return on equity of 13.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 21st were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Eagle Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 20th. Eagle Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 29.47%.

Eagle Bancorp Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm offers checking accounts, business savings accounts, online and mobile banking, insurance, and investment advisory services; borrowing; and treasury management. Its customers include sole proprietors, small and medium-sized businesses, partnerships, corporations, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near the bank’s primary service area.

