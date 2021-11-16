Eagle Eye Solutions Group (LON:EYE) Receives “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Eagle Eye Solutions Group (LON:EYE) in a research report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports.
Shares of LON:EYE opened at GBX 573.50 ($7.49) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.71. Eagle Eye Solutions Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 356 ($4.65) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 580 ($7.58). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 546.16. The company has a market cap of £149.67 million and a P/E ratio of -2,850.00.
Eagle Eye Solutions Group Company Profile
