Eagle Eye Solutions Group (LON:EYE) Receives “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Eagle Eye Solutions Group (LON:EYE) in a research report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Shares of LON:EYE opened at GBX 573.50 ($7.49) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.71. Eagle Eye Solutions Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 356 ($4.65) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 580 ($7.58). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 546.16. The company has a market cap of £149.67 million and a P/E ratio of -2,850.00.

Eagle Eye Solutions Group Company Profile

Eagle Eye Solutions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing technology software as a service solutions in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and Asia Pacific. It creates digital connections that enable personalized performance marketing in real time through coupons, loyalty, apps, subscriptions, and gift services.

