Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.28), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Eastside Distilling had a negative net margin of 14.83% and a negative return on equity of 145.50%.

Shares of NASDAQ:EAST traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.65. 4,464 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,856. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Eastside Distilling has a 1-year low of $1.23 and a 1-year high of $4.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.89. The firm has a market cap of $35.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.04 and a beta of 1.73.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastside Distilling during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastside Distilling during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Eastside Distilling during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eastside Distilling by 95.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 45,327 shares during the period. 12.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eastside Distilling, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of hand-crafted spirits. Its products include bourbon, American whiskey, vodka, and rum. The company was founded by Lenny Gotter on February 11, 2008 and is headquartered in Portland, OR.

