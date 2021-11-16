Eco-Tek Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ETEK) Short Interest Update

Eco-Tek Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ETEK) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 54,200 shares, a growth of 54,100.0% from the October 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 263,579,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ETEK opened at $0.00 on Tuesday. Eco-Tek Group has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.01.

About Eco-Tek Group

Eco-Tek Group, Inc develops and markets green lubrication and filtration products. Its products are used in transportation, marine, and industrial sectors. The company was founded on 4th May, 2005 and is headquartered in Kanata, ON.

