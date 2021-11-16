Eden (EDN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.03 Million

Eden (CURRENCY:EDN) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 16th. Eden has a market capitalization of $1.03 million and approximately $72,784.00 worth of Eden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Eden coin can currently be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Eden has traded 6.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Eden alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.16 or 0.00048325 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001657 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002598 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000671 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.83 or 0.00225087 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001655 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00005798 BTC.

About Eden

Eden (EDN) is a coin. Eden’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 coins. The official website for Eden is edenchain.io . The Reddit community for Eden is /r/edenchainio . The official message board for Eden is edenchain.io/get-started/blog . Eden’s official Twitter account is @edenchainio

According to CryptoCompare, “Edenchain is a blockchain technology designed specifically with enterprises in mind. It is fast, secure and third generation blockchain platform that allows all tangible and intangible values to be capitalized through smart contracts, enabling people to freely trade through the internet without intermediaries. EdenChain’s blockchain technology enables enterprises to customize their businesses based on their needs while retaining a high degree of control and privacy. EdenChain uses Merkle Tree and Namespace technology to solve performance issues by executing transactions in parallel, enabling it to handle an essentially unlimited number of TPS with an affordable processing fee. “

Buying and Selling Eden

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Eden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Eden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Eden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Eden and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.