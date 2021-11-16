Edge Performance VCT Public Limited (LON:EDGI) Insider Robin Goodfellow Purchases 25,000 Shares

Edge Performance VCT Public Limited (LON:EDGI) insider Robin Goodfellow bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share, for a total transaction of £1,750 ($2,286.39).

Robin Goodfellow also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Edge Performance VCT Public alerts:

On Wednesday, November 10th, Robin Goodfellow bought 25,000 shares of Edge Performance VCT Public stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share, for a total transaction of £1,750 ($2,286.39).

Shares of LON EDGI opened at GBX 4.50 ($0.06) on Tuesday. Edge Performance VCT Public Limited has a 12-month low of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 18 ($0.24). The company has a market cap of £3.81 million and a P/E ratio of -1.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2.70 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 6.70.

Edge Performance VCT Public Limited Company is a venture capital trust specializing in investments in early venture and growth capital investments. It invests in creative industries and the technologies which enable it. The fund invests in media and entertainment sectors concentrating on companies that promote live music, theatre, sports, festival trade shows, exhibitions and other similar events.

Read More: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Edge Performance VCT Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edge Performance VCT Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.