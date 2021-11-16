Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX) to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($1.21) Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX) – Analysts at SVB Leerink lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for Edgewise Therapeutics in a report released on Wednesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Schwartz now expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.21) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.85). SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Edgewise Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.51) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.28) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.07) EPS.

Get Edgewise Therapeutics alerts:

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.05).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Edgewise Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.60.

EWTX stock opened at $19.63 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.83. Edgewise Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $13.60 and a 52 week high of $40.49.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 155.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Edgewise Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Edgewise Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $156,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Edgewise Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $170,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Edgewise Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $186,000. Institutional investors own 96.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Alan J. Russell sold 26,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total transaction of $497,520.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alan J. Russell sold 2,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total transaction of $38,007.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 114,405 shares of company stock worth $2,107,383.

Edgewise Therapeutics Company Profile

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies for musculoskeletal diseases. It offers a precision medicine muscle platform that generates programs to address various muscle disorders, such as Duchenne, Becker, and limb girdle muscular dystrophies. The company develops a pipeline of precision medicine product candidates that target key muscle proteins and modulators to address genetically defined muscle disorders.

Read More: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewise Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewise Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.