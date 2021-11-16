eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.030-$0.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $89 million-$90.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $89.19 million.eGain also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.010-$0.030 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:EGAN opened at $11.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $347.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.06 and a beta of 0.37. eGain has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $14.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.84 and a 200 day moving average of $10.85.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. eGain had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 12.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that eGain will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of eGain from a d rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of eGain from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, eGain currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.00.

In related news, Director Russell Christine sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total transaction of $230,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Eric Smit sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total transaction of $55,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,460,666.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 33.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EGAN. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of eGain by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 6,908 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of eGain by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,457 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in eGain during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. 50.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About eGain

eGain Corp. engages in the development, licensing, implementation, and support of customer service infrastructure software solutions. Its solutions include financial services, insurance, retail, travel and hospitality, ecommerce, helpdesks, and marketing. The company was founded by Ashutosh Roy and Gunjan Sinha in September 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

