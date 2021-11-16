eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.010-$0.030 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $21.90 million-$22.30 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $21.82 million.eGain also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.030-$0.000 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EGAN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of eGain from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of eGain from a d rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Shares of EGAN opened at $11.06 on Tuesday. eGain has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $14.25. The company has a market cap of $347.15 million, a P/E ratio of 65.06 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.85.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. eGain had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 12.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. Equities analysts expect that eGain will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Eric Smit sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total value of $55,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 132,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,460,666.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Russell Christine sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total transaction of $230,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 33.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in eGain by 8.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of eGain by 26.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 6,908 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of eGain during the second quarter valued at about $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.20% of the company’s stock.

eGain Company Profile

eGain Corp. engages in the development, licensing, implementation, and support of customer service infrastructure software solutions. Its solutions include financial services, insurance, retail, travel and hospitality, ecommerce, helpdesks, and marketing. The company was founded by Ashutosh Roy and Gunjan Sinha in September 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

