eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) CEO Francis S. Soistman, Jr. Purchases 5,500 Shares of Stock

eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) CEO Francis S. Soistman, Jr. acquired 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.19 per share, for a total transaction of $160,545.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

EHTH stock opened at $27.47 on Tuesday. eHealth, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.38 and a fifty-two week high of $93.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.90. The company has a market capitalization of $724.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.54 and a beta of -0.19.

Get eHealth alerts:

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported ($1.78) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by ($0.69). eHealth had a negative return on equity of 1.28% and a negative net margin of 2.10%. The company had revenue of $63.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.60) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that eHealth, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on EHTH shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on eHealth from $62.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Securities reduced their price target on eHealth from $100.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist reduced their price target on eHealth from $100.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet downgraded eHealth from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on eHealth from $59.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EHTH. Dendur Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of eHealth in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,918,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in shares of eHealth by 70.7% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 563,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,825,000 after purchasing an additional 233,451 shares in the last quarter. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of eHealth in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,757,000. River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of eHealth in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,287,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of eHealth by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,222,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,611,000 after purchasing an additional 170,520 shares in the last quarter. 93.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eHealth Company Profile

eHealth, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans.

Read More: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for eHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.