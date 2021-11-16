Elbit Systems (ESLT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 23rd. Analysts expect Elbit Systems to post earnings of $1.85 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ ESLT opened at $152.19 on Tuesday. Elbit Systems has a fifty-two week low of $113.89 and a fifty-two week high of $162.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $147.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Elbit Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elbit Systems in the second quarter worth $220,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Elbit Systems by 10.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,658 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Elbit Systems by 804.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,909 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 8,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Elbit Systems by 16.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,634 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares during the last quarter. 12.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Elbit Systems Company Profile

Elbit Systems Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and distribution of defense and homeland security solutions. Its portfolio includes airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial applications. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Haifa, Israel.

