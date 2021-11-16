Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) Short Interest Up 315.9% in October

Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 18,300 shares, a growth of 315.9% from the October 14th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EKTAY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Elekta AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Elekta AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EKTAY traded up $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,749. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.78 and a 200-day moving average of $13.28. Elekta AB has a 12 month low of $10.65 and a 12 month high of $15.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.97 and a beta of 0.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a $0.2337 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This is a boost from Elekta AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.21. Elekta AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is 42.11%.

About Elekta AB (publ)

Elekta AB is a medical technology company. It engages in the provision of clinical solutions for the treatment of cancers and brain disorders. The firm’s products and solutions include radiotherapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, oncology informatics, brachytheraphy, neurosurgery, and particle therapy. Elekta operates through the following geographical segments: North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

