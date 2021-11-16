Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,758 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,262,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 49.7% during the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 336,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,238,000 after acquiring an additional 111,759 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 2.3% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 33,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,650,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. NZS Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the second quarter worth approximately $7,037,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 1.1% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 131,337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 841.8% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,817,000 after purchasing an additional 20,431 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:COUP opened at $229.14 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $237.65 and its 200 day moving average is $236.49. Coupa Software Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $203.51 and a fifty-two week high of $377.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a PE ratio of -52.68 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.32. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 17.63% and a negative net margin of 48.86%. The company had revenue of $179.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Coupa Software’s quarterly revenue was up 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -2.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Coupa Software news, insider Mark Riggs sold 930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.95, for a total value of $211,993.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $392,757.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.80, for a total value of $12,490,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 119,854 shares of company stock worth $29,506,052. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on COUP shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Coupa Software from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.48.

Coupa Software Profile

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

