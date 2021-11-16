Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $1.61 Million Investment in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 7,778 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,611,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 790.0% during the 2nd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 89 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. 19.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVDA stock opened at $300.90 on Tuesday. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $115.67 and a one year high of $323.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a current ratio of 5.80. The firm has a market cap of $749.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.04, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.99.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.02. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.33% and a return on equity of 40.88%. The business had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 68.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.05%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.70%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Summit Insights raised NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $257.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.12.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.38, for a total value of $4,367,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.41, for a total value of $2,034,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,488,500 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

