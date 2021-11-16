Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $7.23 Million Investment in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 349,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,226,000. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF comprises about 2.5% of Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.55% of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 11.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 193,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,679,000 after acquiring an additional 20,558 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the third quarter valued at about $1,165,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the first quarter valued at about $251,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 23.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 173,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,523,000 after buying an additional 32,543 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 28.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,184,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,258,000 after buying an additional 481,894 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF alerts:

Shares of FPEI opened at $20.57 on Tuesday. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.81 and a fifty-two week high of $20.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.65.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.