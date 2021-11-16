Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 91,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,450,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 2.2% in the second quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 29,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in AGNC Investment by 18.4% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 1.4% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 74,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 4.9% during the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in AGNC Investment by 0.8% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 144,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the period. 50.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 30,000 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total value of $495,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary D. Kain sold 6,120 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $99,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AGNC Investment stock opened at $16.03 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.76. The firm has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.00. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 52-week low of $14.95 and a 52-week high of $18.84.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $279.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.63 million. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 126.92%. AGNC Investment’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.98%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.14%.

AGNC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut shares of AGNC Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler cut shares of AGNC Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of AGNC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AGNC Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.36.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

