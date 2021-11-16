Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA) Receives C$61.11 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$61.56.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Emera from C$62.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Emera to C$58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$59.00 price target on shares of Emera in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$65.00 price objective on shares of Emera in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Emera in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st.

Shares of TSE:EMA traded up C$0.64 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$59.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,514,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 935,267. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$58.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$57.77. The company has a market capitalization of C$15.21 billion and a PE ratio of 32.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.35, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.61. Emera has a fifty-two week low of C$49.66 and a fifty-two week high of C$60.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.663 dividend. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. This is a boost from Emera’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Emera’s dividend payout ratio is presently 140.36%.

About Emera

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

