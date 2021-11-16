Emera (TSE:EMA) PT Raised to C$66.00

Emera (TSE:EMA) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$62.00 to C$66.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EMA. CIBC reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a C$59.00 price objective on shares of Emera in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. CSFB increased their price target on shares of Emera from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Emera in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Emera to C$58.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Emera to C$62.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$61.73.

Shares of Emera stock opened at C$58.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.88. The stock has a market capitalization of C$15.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14. Emera has a 1-year low of C$49.66 and a 1-year high of C$60.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$58.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$57.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.663 dividend. This is a positive change from Emera’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Emera’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.91%.

About Emera

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

