EMIS Group plc (LON:EMIS) Insider Purchases £150.92 in Stock

EMIS Group plc (LON:EMIS) insider Peter Southby acquired 11 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,372 ($17.93) per share, for a total transaction of £150.92 ($197.18).

On Thursday, November 11th, Peter Southby acquired 35 shares of EMIS Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,356 ($17.72) per share, for a total transaction of £474.60 ($620.07).

On Wednesday, October 13th, Peter Southby bought 11 shares of EMIS Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,338 ($17.48) per share, for a total transaction of £147.18 ($192.29).

On Monday, September 13th, Peter Southby bought 11 shares of EMIS Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,280 ($16.72) per share, for a total transaction of £140.80 ($183.96).

EMIS traded down GBX 12 ($0.16) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1,348 ($17.61). The stock had a trading volume of 155,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,262. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of £853.43 million and a P/E ratio of 29.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,382.14 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,282.46. EMIS Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 955 ($12.48) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,538 ($20.09).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were paid a GBX 17.60 ($0.23) dividend. This is a boost from EMIS Group’s previous dividend of $16.00. This represents a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. EMIS Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.70%.

About EMIS Group

EMIS Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides connected healthcare software and systems for healthcare professionals in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, EMIS Health and EMIS Enterprise. The EMIS Health segment supplies integrated care technology to national health service markets, including primary, community, acute, and social care.

