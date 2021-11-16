Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Price Target Raised to $200.00 at Susquehanna Bancshares

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) had its target price upped by Susquehanna Bancshares from $145.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a positive rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on DAVA. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Endava in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on Endava from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Endava in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Endava from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Endava from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $146.33.

DAVA stock opened at $166.38 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 159.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $145.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.45. Endava has a 1 year low of $60.01 and a 1 year high of $172.41.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The company reported $41.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $40.65. The company had revenue of $133.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.52 million. Endava had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 9.80%. Endava’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Endava will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Endava by 153.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 10,203 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Endava by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 7,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Endava by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. grew its stake in shares of Endava by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 393,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,436,000 after purchasing an additional 59,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Endava by 406.2% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 255,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,757,000 after purchasing an additional 205,301 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.96% of the company’s stock.

Endava Company Profile

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

