Endeavour Mining plc (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) Receives $45.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Endeavour Mining plc (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.75.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$55.00 to C$49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company.

Shares of EDVMF traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.79. 31,789 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,465. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.60 and a 200-day moving average of $23.65. Endeavour Mining has a 52 week low of $18.11 and a 52 week high of $28.52.

Endeavour Mining Plc produces gold. Its assets include the Ity Mine in Côte d’Ivoire, the Boungou, Hounde, Karma, Mana and Wahgnion Mines in Burkina Faso, and the Sabodala-Massawa Mine in Senegal. The firm has four development projects Fetekro, Kalana, Bantou and Nabanga. The company was founded on March 21, 2021 and is headquartered in London the United Kingdom.

