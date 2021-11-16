Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Downgraded to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ENDEAVOUR SILVER CORP. is a small-cap silver mining company focused on the growth of its silver production, reserves and resources in Mexico. The expansion programs now underway at Endeavour’s two operating mines, Guanacevi in Durango State and Guanajuato in Guanajuato state, coupled with the Company’s acquisition and exploration programs in Mexico should enable Endeavour to join the ranks of top primary silver producers worldwide. Endeavour stands out from other silver mining companies for the strong organic growth potential of its core assets, its high silver grades and leverage, the substantial exploration upside of its Mexican mining properties, and the significant under-utilized capacities of the Guanacevi and Bolanitos plants. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on EXK. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$5.25 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from $6.50 to $6.25 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$8.25 to C$8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.98.

Endeavour Silver stock opened at $5.77 on Monday. Endeavour Silver has a 12-month low of $3.10 and a 12-month high of $7.76. The company has a market capitalization of $983.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.48 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 4.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.39.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). Endeavour Silver had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 19.34%. The firm had revenue of $34.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.63 million. Analysts forecast that Endeavour Silver will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXK. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,082 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Endeavour Silver during the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Endeavour Silver by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,016 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Endeavour Silver during the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in Endeavour Silver by 98.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,246 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. 26.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

Endeavour Silver Corp. operates as a mineral company. It engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The firm’s projects include Terronera property in Jalisco, El Compas property, Guanacevi Mine in Durango, Bolanitos Mines in Guanajuato, and Parral project in Chihuahua, Mexico.

