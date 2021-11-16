Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN) Coverage Initiated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN) in a report released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

ENFN has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Enfusion in a research note on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Enfusion in a research note on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Enfusion in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Enfusion in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enfusion has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.25.

Get Enfusion alerts:

NYSE:ENFN opened at $22.91 on Monday. Enfusion has a 52 week low of $19.05 and a 52 week high of $23.21.

In other Enfusion news, Director Roy Luo acquired 1,261,594 shares of Enfusion stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $21,447,098.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Hillhouse Investment Managemen sold 647,862 shares of Enfusion stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.89, for a total transaction of $10,294,527.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Enfusion Company Profile

Enfusion Inc is a provider of cloud-based investment management software and services. Through its software, analytics and middle/back-office managed services, it creates enterprise-wide cultures of real-time, data-driven intelligence, boosting agility and powering growth. Enfusion Inc is based in NEW YORK.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Enfusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enfusion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.