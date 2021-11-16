Engagesmart (NYSE:ESMT) Upgraded to “Buy” at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Engagesmart (NYSE:ESMT) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $35.00 price objective on the stock.

ESMT has been the subject of several other research reports. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Engagesmart in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Truist started coverage on shares of Engagesmart in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Engagesmart in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a neutral rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Engagesmart in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an overweight rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Engagesmart in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a hold rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Engagesmart has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.75.

Shares of Engagesmart stock opened at $28.52 on Monday. Engagesmart has a twelve month low of $25.46 and a twelve month high of $38.83.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Engagesmart during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Engagesmart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $189,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Engagesmart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $266,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Engagesmart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $363,000. Finally, Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new stake in Engagesmart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,192,000. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Engagesmart Company Profile

EngageSmart Inc is a provider of vertically-tailored customer engagement software and integrated payments solutions. It offers single instance, multi-tenant, true Software-as-a-Service vertical solutions, including SimplePractice, InvoiceCloud, HealthPay24 and DonorDrive. The company’s solutions segment includes Health & Wellness, Government, Utilities, Financial Services and Giving.

