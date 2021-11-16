Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) posted its earnings results on Monday. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Enservco had a net margin of 7.31% and a negative return on equity of 157.86%.

Shares of ENSV traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.20. The stock had a trading volume of 2,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 733,435. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.72 million, a P/E ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.33. Enservco has a 12-month low of $1.05 and a 12-month high of $3.25.

Enservco Company Profile

Enservco Corp. engages in the provision of services to the domestic onshore oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the Production Services and Completion and Other Services segments. The Production Services segment utilizes a fleet of hot oil trucks and acidizing units to provide maintenance services to the domestic oil and gas industry.

