Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) posted its earnings results on Monday. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Enservco had a net margin of 7.31% and a negative return on equity of 157.86%.
Shares of ENSV traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.20. The stock had a trading volume of 2,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 733,435. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.72 million, a P/E ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.33. Enservco has a 12-month low of $1.05 and a 12-month high of $3.25.
Enservco Company Profile
