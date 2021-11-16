Entain’s (ENT) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Entain (LON:ENT) in a research note released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 2,600 ($33.97) price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Entain from GBX 2,370 ($30.96) to GBX 2,400 ($31.36) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Peel Hunt upgraded Entain to a buy rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Entain in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Peel Hunt upgraded Entain to a buy rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Entain in a research note on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 2,138 ($27.93).

LON ENT opened at GBX 1,953 ($25.52) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £11.45 billion and a PE ratio of 84.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,042.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.78, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Entain has a 1-year low of GBX 1,012 ($13.22) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,500 ($32.66).

In other Entain news, insider Rob Wood sold 12,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,031 ($26.54), for a total transaction of £263,359.77 ($344,081.23). Also, insider Stella David acquired 3,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,053 ($26.82) per share, with a total value of £74,975.56 ($97,956.05).

About Entain

Entain PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sports-betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Online, UK Retail, European Retail, and Other segments. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; online and multi-channel betting services under the Ladbrokes brand; street and online betting under the Coral brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker under the Sportingbet brand; online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand; peer-to-peer sports betting exchange under the Betdaq brand; Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brand.

