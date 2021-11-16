Entrée Resources (TSE:ETG) Price Target Cut to C$1.05

Entrée Resources (TSE:ETG) (NYSE:EGI) had its price target decreased by analysts at TD Securities from C$1.10 to C$1.05 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.69% from the company’s previous close.

ETG traded down C$0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$0.87. 22,150 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,999. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.89. The company has a market cap of C$164.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.22. Entrée Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$0.46 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.12.

Entrée Resources Company Profile

EntrÃ©e Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration of mineral resource properties located in Mongolia, Peru, Australia, and Canada. Its principal property is the EntrÃ©e/Oyu Tolgoi joint venture property comprising Hugo North Extension copper-gold porphyry deposit and the Heruga copper-gold-molybdenum porphyry deposit located in Mongolia.

