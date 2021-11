Entrée Resources (TSE:ETG) Price Target Cut to C$1.05

Entrée Resources (TSE:ETG) (NYSE:EGI) had its price target decreased by analysts at TD Securities from C$1.10 to C$1.05 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.69% from the company’s previous close.

ETG traded down C$0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$0.87. 22,150 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,999. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.89. The company has a market cap of C$164.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.22. Entrée Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$0.46 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.12.

Get Entrée Resources alerts:

Entrée Resources Company Profile

Entrée Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration of mineral resource properties located in Mongolia, Peru, Australia, and Canada. Its principal property is the Entrée/Oyu Tolgoi joint venture property comprising Hugo North Extension copper-gold porphyry deposit and the Heruga copper-gold-molybdenum porphyry deposit located in Mongolia.

Recommended Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Entrée Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entrée Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.