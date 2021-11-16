EP Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Linde by 450.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after buying an additional 12,003 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,590,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $476,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of Linde by 1,340.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Linde by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 11,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 71.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Linde alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LIN opened at $334.01 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $312.91 and its 200 day moving average is $303.44. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $240.80 and a 1 year high of $340.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.06. Linde had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Linde plc will post 10.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.44%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LIN shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Linde from $335.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, September 6th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Linde from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Linde presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.71.

In other news, VP John Panikar sold 4,872 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.19, for a total value of $1,594,069.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Linde

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

Featured Story: How a Put Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.