Equifax Inc. to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $2.50 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:EFX)

Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Equifax in a research report issued on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now anticipates that the credit services provider will post earnings of $2.50 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.63. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Equifax’s FY2023 earnings at $10.27 EPS.

Get Equifax alerts:

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 14.55%. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Argus raised Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Equifax from $241.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Equifax from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Equifax from $255.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Equifax from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.71.

Shares of NYSE:EFX opened at $282.37 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $268.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $254.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.45 billion, a PE ratio of 49.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Equifax has a 1 year low of $161.87 and a 1 year high of $291.69.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equifax by 208.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 105 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Equifax by 199.4% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 317 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Equifax during the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Equifax during the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Equifax by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.61%.

About Equifax

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.