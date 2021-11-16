Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $291.95

Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $291.95 and last traded at $291.25, with a volume of 24476 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $282.37.

EFX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Equifax from $255.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Truist boosted their price target on Equifax from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Equifax from $270.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays upped their target price on Equifax from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Equifax from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.71.

Get Equifax alerts:

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $268.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $254.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $35.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.41.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 14.55%. Equifax’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 7.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Equifax’s payout ratio is 27.61%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFX. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Equifax by 208.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 105 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Equifax by 1,514.3% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Equifax by 199.4% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 317 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Equifax during the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Equifax during the 3rd quarter worth $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

About Equifax (NYSE:EFX)

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

Recommended Story: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.