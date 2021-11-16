Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Taboola.com, Ltd.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TBLA)

Taboola.com, Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Taboola.com in a report issued on Wednesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.15). Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Taboola.com’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TBLA. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Taboola.com in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Taboola.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Taboola.com in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.83.

NASDAQ:TBLA opened at $9.93 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.00. Taboola.com has a 12 month low of $7.75 and a 12 month high of $11.44.

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.09.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBLA. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Taboola.com during the second quarter worth about $6,469,000. Bloom Tree Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Taboola.com during the second quarter worth about $9,718,000. Berylson Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taboola.com in the second quarter worth about $1,540,000. Atreides Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Taboola.com in the second quarter worth about $7,504,000. Finally, ION Crossover Partners Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Taboola.com in the second quarter worth about $9,315,000. 23.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Taboola.com Company Profile

Taboola.com, Ltd. operates a content discovery and native advertising platform for people, advertisers, and digital properties. It offers Taboola, a platform that helps people to find relevant content online, matching them with news stories, articles, blogs, videos, apps, products, and other content they want to explore; helps advertisers promote their brand to their audience; and provides new engagement and monetization opportunities to publishers, mobile carriers, and other digital properties.

