Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Wynn Resorts, Limited’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Wynn Resorts in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now anticipates that the casino operator will post earnings of ($0.89) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.06. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Wynn Resorts’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.42 EPS.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The casino operator reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.07). During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($7.04) earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on WYNN. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Wynn Resorts from $116.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Wynn Resorts from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Wynn Resorts from $112.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Wynn Resorts from $140.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wynn Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.67.

NASDAQ WYNN opened at $98.05 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $90.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.80 and a beta of 2.40. Wynn Resorts has a 1-year low of $78.55 and a 1-year high of $143.88.

In other news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total transaction of $36,868.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WYNN. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Wynn Resorts during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 100.0% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 200.0% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Wynn Resorts in the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 65.5% in the third quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 379 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 68.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

