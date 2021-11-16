ESBC (ESBC) 1-Day Volume Reaches $79,876.00

ESBC (CURRENCY:ESBC) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 16th. Over the last seven days, ESBC has traded down 25% against the US dollar. One ESBC coin can now be bought for $0.0339 or 0.00000057 BTC on major exchanges. ESBC has a total market cap of $1.05 million and $79,876.00 worth of ESBC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ESBC alerts:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0946 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 46.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 44.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About ESBC

ESBC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. ESBC’s total supply is 31,123,570 coins and its circulating supply is 30,844,116 coins. ESBC’s official Twitter account is @eSportBettingPR and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ESBC is esbc.pro. The Reddit community for ESBC is https://reddit.com/r/ESBCcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ESBC’s official message board is medium.com/@esbcbetting.

According to CryptoCompare, “Betting exchange is a platform for betting between players on sports events. There, a player can suggest betting – choosing a particular event, then offer his/her coefficient and the sum of bet on a particular result (in this case you sell the bet, acting as a bookmaker). Or you can accept the betting conditions offered by other players – to buy the betting. This way a player becomes a participant of the purchase process, where betting odds are goods. Consequently, sports betting exchange is a mediator, providing the players with a service for such purchase. All deals are performed on the betting exchange without commissions. “

ESBC Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ESBC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ESBC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ESBC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ESBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ESBC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.