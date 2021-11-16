ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. Decreases Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. cut its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,293 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 1.0% of ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3,401.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 842,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,365,000 after buying an additional 818,514 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,718,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,648,000 after buying an additional 341,716 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,258,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,127,976,000 after buying an additional 304,151 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,062,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,898,000 after buying an additional 210,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7,187.6% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 199,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after buying an additional 196,654 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,040,006. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $59.97 and a 52-week high of $82.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.43.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

