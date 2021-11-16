ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. Has $8.07 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 159,870 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 3.2% of ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $8,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Camden National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 102,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,818,000 after acquiring an additional 10,862 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 289.2% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 30.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 302,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,796,000 after acquiring an additional 69,669 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 60.6% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 16,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 6,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimal Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.58. 43,990 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,262,942. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.03. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $44.47 and a 12 month high of $53.49.

