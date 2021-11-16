ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. Lowers Position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB)

ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) by 91.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156,608 shares during the period. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 0.4% of ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $929,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGIB. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. lifted its position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 7.8% during the second quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. now owns 32,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lifted its position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 77,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 26,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 14,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 16.2% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $59.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,655,792. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.28. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $58.88 and a 12-month high of $61.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a $0.111 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%.

