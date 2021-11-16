Ether Zero Price Up 30.8% Over Last Week (ETZ)

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 16th. Ether Zero has a total market capitalization of $342,646.68 and approximately $37.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ether Zero coin can currently be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ether Zero has traded 30.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,254.57 or 0.07025709 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.21 or 0.00084567 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded up 65.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ether Zero Coin Profile

Ether Zero (CRYPTO:ETZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 228,469,283 coins and its circulating supply is 186,439,870 coins. The official website for Ether Zero is etherzero.org . Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ether Zero is medium.com/@etherzero

According to CryptoCompare, “EtherZero is a hard fork on Ethereum providing no-fee, high expansibility, real-time transaction or operation feedback services. EtherZero intends to be a general-purpose smart contract platform providing developers with a way of setting up dApps that are not just limited to the finance and business sectors. “

Ether Zero Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ether Zero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ether Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

