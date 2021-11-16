Ethverse (ETHV) 24-Hour Volume Hits $9,194.00

Ethverse (CURRENCY:ETHV) traded down 12.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 16th. One Ethverse coin can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000338 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Ethverse has traded up 5.8% against the US dollar. Ethverse has a total market capitalization of $1.61 million and $9,194.00 worth of Ethverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ethverse alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $252.57 or 0.00419294 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0932 or 0.00000155 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000080 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001044 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $650.56 or 0.01080011 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003078 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

About Ethverse

Ethverse is a coin. It was first traded on August 1st, 2020. Ethverse’s total supply is 36,968,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,878,094 coins. The official message board for Ethverse is medium.com/ethverse . Ethverse’s official website is ethverse.com . Ethverse’s official Twitter account is @ethverse and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethverse is an open, interactive, and decentralized virtual universe built using the Minecraft gaming engine and Ethereum blockchain. Ethverse users own and trade land and assets within the world. Ethverse allows users to engage in immersive experiences and monetize assets & services. “

Ethverse Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethverse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ethverse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethverse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.