Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.200-$-0.190 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $102 million-$102.20 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $100.08 million.Everbridge also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.090-$0.100 EPS.

NASDAQ EVBG opened at $131.47 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.11. Everbridge has a twelve month low of $105.23 and a twelve month high of $178.98. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.72 and a beta of 0.71.

Get Everbridge alerts:

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.67. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 12.68% and a negative net margin of 31.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Everbridge will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EVBG has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Everbridge from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays started coverage on Everbridge in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Everbridge from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $179.00.

In other Everbridge news, insider Ajay Nigam sold 703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $101,935.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,770. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Elliot J. Mark sold 1,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.87, for a total value of $196,017.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,813 shares of company stock valued at $10,584,659 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Everbridge Company Profile

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

Recommended Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.