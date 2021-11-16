Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.200-$-0.190 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $102 million-$102.20 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $100.08 million.Everbridge also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.090-$0.100 EPS.
NASDAQ EVBG opened at $131.47 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.11. Everbridge has a twelve month low of $105.23 and a twelve month high of $178.98. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.72 and a beta of 0.71.
Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.67. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 12.68% and a negative net margin of 31.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Everbridge will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other Everbridge news, insider Ajay Nigam sold 703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $101,935.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,770. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Elliot J. Mark sold 1,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.87, for a total value of $196,017.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,813 shares of company stock valued at $10,584,659 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.
Everbridge Company Profile
Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.
Recommended Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?
Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.