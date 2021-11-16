EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) Shares Gap Down to $20.05

Shares of EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at 20.05, but opened at 19.00. EverCommerce shares last traded at 17.37, with a volume of 1,963 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on EverCommerce in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on EverCommerce in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered EverCommerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on EverCommerce from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on EverCommerce in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, EverCommerce presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 23.38.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is 18.45.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVCM. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of EverCommerce during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,632,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in EverCommerce in the 3rd quarter worth about $19,907,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in EverCommerce in the 3rd quarter worth about $15,459,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in EverCommerce in the 3rd quarter worth about $13,192,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in EverCommerce in the 3rd quarter worth about $10,866,000.

EverCommerce Inc provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small- and medium-sized businesses. The company offers business management software, such as route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management; billing and payment solutions, including e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications comprising reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions consisting of websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

