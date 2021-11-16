Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $88.83.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ES. Mizuho raised shares of Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Eversource Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

Shares of ES opened at $83.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $76.64 and a 1 year high of $94.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.07. The firm has a market cap of $28.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.36.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.03). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 70.06%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.0% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 168,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the second quarter worth $5,723,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 32.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 233,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,697,000 after purchasing an additional 57,007 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 119.2% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 2,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

