Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.18), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Evofem Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 1,593.89% and a negative net margin of 4,403.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share.

Shares of EVFM stock opened at $0.67 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.89. The company has a market cap of $103.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of -0.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. Evofem Biosciences has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $5.53.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Evofem Biosciences stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) by 29.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 132,016 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,114 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.13% of Evofem Biosciences worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EVFM. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Evofem Biosciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Evofem Biosciences from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

Evofem Biosciences Company Profile

Evofem Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops and commercializes innovative products to unmet needs in women’s sexual and reproductive health. Its product includes Phexxi (lactic acid, citric acid and potassium bitartrate) a hormone-free vaginal gel and EVO100 an investigational drug, which is used for urogenital Chlamydia trachomatis and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women.

