Exchange Income (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) Price Target Raised to C$49.00 at CIBC

Exchange Income (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) had its target price boosted by CIBC from C$45.00 to C$49.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

EIFZF has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$47.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$47.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$47.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$43.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.14.

OTCMKTS EIFZF opened at $36.84 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.45. Exchange Income has a 1 year low of $26.00 and a 1 year high of $37.72.

Exchange Income Corp. is a diversified, acquisition-oriented company, which focuses on opportunities in the manufacturing and aviation business. It operates through Aerospace and Aviation and Manufacturing segments. The Aerospace and Aviation segment provides scheduled airline and charter service and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut.

